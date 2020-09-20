NetNewsWire 5.1 for Mac brings Feedly syncing, Reader View, and more

NetNewsWire has gone through many owners in its history, but it’s back in the rightful hands of Brent Simmons, and it’s seeing rapid development on macOS and iOS thanks to a team of open source supporters. NetNewsWire 5.1 for Mac is now available with many requested features.

Version 5.1 brings it in parity with the iOS version, and it’s now my RSS reader of choice on the Mac. I’ve been using the app off and on since 2007. The most important addition for me is adding Feedly support. I can now use it with Feedly to keep my read items and subscriptions in sync to all my devices.

Other additions/changes include the addition of a Reader view, multiple windows, various sorting options on the view screen, changing the preferred browser to open articles in, and swipe actions for the timeline.

Complete List of new features in NetNewsWire 5.1 for Mac

Feedly Syncing Reader view Notifications (configure per feed in the Info window) Multiple windows – File > New Window View > Hide Read Feeds View > Hide Read Articles (also a filter button above timeline for this) Clean Up command (to immediately hide read articles when hide-read-articles is on) Feeds view: remember expansion state between runs Timeline: more compact rows (source and date on same line) Timeline: sort menu on top Timeline: swipe actions Article view: shift-space scrolls backwards Articles with non-ASCII URLs can now open in browser Adding feeds with non-ASCII URLs now works AppleScript: article now has a feed property Hold down shift to temporarily toggle open-in-browser in background preference Article > Mark Above as Read, Mark Below as Read Preferences: Choose preferred browser (for viewing web pages) Inspector: window title now matches name of thing being inspected

NetNewsWire 5.1 can be downloaded for free on the NetNewsWire website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: