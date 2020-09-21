AirPods Pro is $199 in today’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 6/SE price drops continue, more

Today’s best deals include AirPods Pro at $199, latest Apple Watches up to $200 off, and Anker has a fresh sale at Amazon. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro bounce back to $199

Brandsmart USA offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $199. Regularly $249, today’s deal matches our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen in 2020.

AirPods Pro arrives with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Not to mention, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and more. We loved them in our hands-on review as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 and SE is up to $200 off

Verizon Wireless is currently offering a pair of notable (and stackable) promotions on Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. If you’re willing to trade-in a previous-generation Apple Watch, you can take up to $100 off. Those purchasing an Apple Watch alongside a new iPhone can also save $100 off. If you completely upgrade your setup, then today’s offer equates to as much as $200 off the regular going rate. With the right combination of trade-ins and new devices, you can score a new wearable for as little as $130.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a familiar design alongside select upgrades like the ability to read blood and oxygen levels and a brighter always-on display. Meanwhile, Apple Watch SE forgos some of the latest features for a more budget-friendly price tag, but still delivers features like fitness tracking, notifications from your device, and more.

Anker starts the week with deals from $9

Anker is starting the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon headlined by its eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam with HomeKit for $32. eufy’s affordable HomeKit cameras drop even further in today’s sale from the usual $40 price tag. This is also $2 under our previous mention.

There’s a lot to like here with full 1080p HD feeds, two-way communication, and integration with all the major smart home platforms. At today’s $32 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find HomeKit compatible accessories, outside of smart plugs, from a trusted name for less.

