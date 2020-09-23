‘Facer’ offers an App Store-style experience for discovering customized Apple Watch faces

One of the headlining features of watchOS 7 is the ability to easily share Apple Watch faces. It makes it easy to share them with a friend but thinking bigger, the feature also allows them to be easily shared online with anyone. Now Apple Watch customization app Facer has been updated to support watch face sharing and it’s aiming to be your hub for discovering and sharing them as well as following friends and favorite artists with an App Store-style experience.

Last month, ahead of Apple releasing iOS 14 and watchOS 7 we saw the website buddywatch pop up as a neat option to share and discover Apple Watch faces. Now the Facer app which has been around since 2016 has launched an update to make it easier than ever to share, discover, and download new Apple Watch faces. But going further, Facer includes a social aspect as you curate a collection of watch faces.

Facer has gained a following over the years with Samsung as well as WearOS smartwatch owners as 30,000 designers have offered custom watch faces. Face has been around for iPhone/Apple Watch for years too, but it’s been able to really expand with watchOS 7.

While you still can’t find and install third-party watch faces directly from within Apple Watch or with the companion Phone app, the new watch face sharing in watchOS 7 brings the next closest thing as you can easily explore and download custom watch faces shared from anyone as well letting others download yours too.

With the new update, Facer is looking to become your hub for discovering and downloading new Apple Watch faces, sharing the ones you love, and keeping track of your favorites. Facer shared the news in a blog post today:

We are excited to share today that Apple Watch users will be able to enjoy even more great features of Facer and now have instant-access to thousands of watch face styles and configurations for their beloved Apple Watch!

Facer includes free and paid watch faces and highlights it’s easy to find new faces you’ll love with the top charts and featured sections.

Whether its via our weekly updated Featured section, our Top Charts showcasing the most popular faces on the platform, or the Explore section if you just want to peruse all that is available on Facer… it’s hard to imagine you’ll run out of ideas!

The latest Facer app for iPhone includes a share sheet integration so you can seamlessly share your own watch faces with others:

Going beyond just an app to find and share new watch faces, Facer includes the ability to follow your favorite artists and friends to stay on top of the latest Apple Watch faces. And the platform also works on the web.

Facer is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases for premium content. Learn more about the latest update in Facer’s full blog post here.

