Stacktrace Podcast 102: “It compiles — ship it!”

Building responsive app UIs, the launch of iOS 14, and thoughts on the Apple One bundle and some of its international pricing. Also, the return of both #askstacktrace and Stacktrace Arcade, as well as how using iCloud might affect the transferability of an app.

