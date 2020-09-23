Stacktrace Podcast 102: “It compiles — ship it!”

Building responsive app UIs, the launch of iOS 14, and thoughts on the Apple One bundle and some of its international pricing. Also, the return of both #askstacktrace and Stacktrace Arcade, as well as how using iCloud might affect the transferability of an app.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: Preorder the Omega 200W or 100W GaN USB-C Charger for 55% off. And enter our MacBook Pro giveaway!

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/gdELmAGCcN_StacktraceEp102.mp3

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: