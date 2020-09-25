Picaso Lab is for a limited time offering a leather iPad or MacBook sleeve signed by Woz, the affectionate nickname of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The signed sleeves are available for a wide range of iPad and MacBook models.

You do of course pay a premium for the signature, but every single penny you pay will go to two charities helping to deal with the California wildfires …

I tested the Picaso Lab leather MacBook Pro sleeve earlier in the year, and concluded it was a better option than the official Apple one, for less money.

In terms of the quality of both the leather and the workmanship, I would say there is nothing to choose between the two. The Apple sleeve is a little slimmer, while the Picaso offers greater practicality, comfort, and security – at a lower price. The combination of all these factors means, for me, Picaso wins.

Picaso Lab founder has now teamed up with Woz to offer these special editions.

2020 has been a tough year for all 7.8 billions of us. It’s especially devastating for those of us who call California home. It’s getting hotter and drier with each passing year. The 2020 California fires are the worst ever, again. Our firefighters are working in endless oceans of fire, and there is no end to this nightmare. Local suppliers and small businesses are drying out and closing up. No one knows when it will get better, but I know our firefighters need every little bit of help we can offer. Whatever little supply I have left in my shop, I’m offering a limited number of sleeves for your Macbook and iPad. With the generosity of Janet Wozniak and Steve Wozniak, Woz took time out of his jam-packed schedule to personally sign each sleeve. The entire cost – that’s every single penny of the sale, not just the profit – will go to the California Fire Foundation and the WildLife Relief Fund.

The sleeves are available in black, brown, and blue:

You can choose from a range of models:

13-inch MacBook Air (2018 to 2020)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 to 2020)

16-inch MacBook Pro (all years)

11-inch iPad Pro (all years)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (any Face ID model)

11-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard

2020 iPad Air

I’ve got one here, and have to say it looks great. Woz has used a pink permanent marker for his signature, which stands out well against the dark leather, and also works well with the red fasteners.

I’ve never asked anyone for an autograph in my life, but I have to say it does feel pretty special to have a MacBook sleeve signed by Woz.

All the signed sleeves cost the same $350, with every cent going to the two charities. Note that Alex sends the sleeves to Woz to be signed in batches after they have been ordered, so it may be a few weeks until you receive yours. You can order them here.

