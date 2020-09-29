Latest iPad Pros hit all-time low prices in today’s best deals, official Apple Watch bands on sale, more

Today’s best deals include the latest iPad Pro, official Apple Watch bands, and Sony’s AirPods competitors. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest iPad Pros hit new all-time lows

Amazon offers the latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at $850. That’s down $49 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The larger 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB model is also being discounted to $949 as part of today’s sale from its usual $999 price tag. That’s another all-time low. Today’s deals match our previous mentions, as well. Finally, you can save on the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 256GB configuration at $1,040 (Reg. $1,099).

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with the physical home button for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs.

Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts

Amazon is currently offering various official Apple Watch Bands on sale with 20% off or more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Pride Edition model at $43. You’d typically pay $49 for these Sport Loop Bands. This is the first discount we’ve seen since the spring and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time.

Show your support with a Pride Edition band made of nylon. First released back at WWDC 2019, we found it to be a fun combination of the original and recently updated version in our hands-on review. The Sport Band version is also on sale today for $40 from the usual $49 price tag.

Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds at $178

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $178. Down from its $228 going rate, today’s offer matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date and comes within $8 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Delivering a truly wireless design with “industry leading” noise cancellation, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds pack upwards of 24-hours of battery life per charge. Plus when you’re in a bind, just a few minutes on the charger equates to an hour and a half of listening. Other notable features like touchpad controls, and adaptive sound control make these a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review.

