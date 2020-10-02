9to5Mac Happy Hour 297: AirPods Spatial Audio, iOS 14.2 emoji, Apple TV on Xbox

- Oct. 2nd 2020 2:00 pm PT

0

Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo talk AirPods and Spatial Audio in iOS 14, Apple Maps expansion in the UK, the latest updates to iOS 14.2 beta, Roku gaining AirPlay 2 and the Apple TV app, TV+ coming to consoles, and much more.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

