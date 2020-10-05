Adobe Illustrator will soon allow designers to recolor artwork from any photo

- Oct. 5th 2020 9:29 am PT

Adobe today previewed a new feature coming soon to Illustrator on the desktop that will allow designers to quickly recolor their vector artwork using an existing color theme or image.

First previewed in April 2019 as the “Color Transfer Sneak,” Illustrator’s upgraded Recolor Artwork tool makes changing colors in your design as easy as using the eyedropper. Reference images can be imported into any Illustrator document or downloaded from Adobe Color. With a click of the Color Theme Picker, a new, editable, palette is automatically applied.

Illustrator’s existing Recolor Artwork tool offers a similar end result for designers through a more labor-intensive process that involves handpicking individual colors. Adobe says the new capabilities will help businesses speed up their design process.

Adobe MAX will be held online this year from October 20-22, so watch for more information soon. Check out the video below for a closer look:

