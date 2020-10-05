For readers looking to add some peace of mind at home, Lorex is offering an exclusive promo on its new intuitive all-in-one home monitoring solution with 1080p Outdoor Wi-Fi Cameras for a limited time. Head below for more details.

Save 15% on Lorex Home Center – $339.99 w/ promo LX9TO5MAC (Reg. $399.99)

Lorex Home Center

The Lorex Home Center is designed to bring convenience to the home monitoring experience. It helps achieve this by offering a 7” LCD touch screen as a central control hub for homeowners. The Home Center incorporates 2-way noise cancelling audio, and three built-in speakers for smooth communication between devices. It also offers a simplistic user experience when monitoring/controlling the two included 1080p Wi-Fi Security Cameras or any additional Lorex home devices that are paired to the expandable ecosystem.

In addition, Lorex’s mobile app allows you to access your Home Center remotely. You can easily view live video feeds, customize system settings, playback recorded motion events and more, when on the go.

The hub is also capable of broadcasting up to 8 Wi-Fi cameras in real-time, and allows for access to live view and playback from up to four camera channels simultaneously. The Home Center can support pairing of up to 32 motion sensors and display notifications at a glance.

Control with Voice Assistant

For those interested hands-free control, Home Center owners can utilize Lorex’s secure offline Voice Assistant. This feature grants users the ability to view, customize or control cameras with basic voice commands. For increased privacy, users can enable the ‘disconnect microphone’ function at any time.

Camera Features

The two Wi-Fi cameras included in the Lorex Home Center incorporate Color Night Vision (CNV) technology. For this purpose, Lorex uses an external light source that enhances the clarity of the feed and produces a full-colour rendering. If conditions are too dark for CNV to render, Lorex’s cameras use their infrared LEDs to record black and white video footage – from up to 50ft away. Users also have the ability to disable viewing/recording for connected cameras easily within the ‘privacy mode’ settings. In addition, these cameras house motion activated LED lights, two-way talk, and a siren you can deploy directly from the Lorex Home Center to deter any unwanted visitors.

Top Features:

Convenient Weather and Event Widgets

Voice Assistant control

2x cameras 1080p full HD indoor/outdoor cameras included (w/ mounts & kit)

Live view/playback from up to 4 channels simultaneously

Up to 50FT of night vision video coverage

Security grade internal storage of video feed (Maximum capacity 1 × 256GB microSD / 1TB M2 SSD)

Remember to use promo code LX9TO5MAC at checkout for 15% off ($60) the Lorex Home Center. And depending on your smart-home needs, Lorex has more bundles available to choose from.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: