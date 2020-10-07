Stacktrace Podcast 104: “Did it smell like an Apple product?”

- Oct. 7th 2020 10:00 am PT

Building and using iOS widgets, the community’s adoption of SwiftUI, an update on whether game streaming services are now viable on iOS, multiple ways of using view models, and Swift’s new Windows compatibility.

