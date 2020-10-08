Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 bring new tools for sharing and easy effects

Adobe today announced Photoshop Elements 2021 and Premiere Elements 2021, the latest releases of its easy-to-use photo and video editing tools focused on sharing. This year, Adobe is adding automated features powered by Sensei AI technology and more Guided Edits to help you express your creativity.

Photoshop Elements 2021 includes a new one-click GIF option for sharing animated images on social media. Fine-tune face tilt will automatically adjust the position of a subject’s face. Adobe has also designed templates for adding quote graphics to your images.

58 new Guided Edits offer step-by-step instructions for creating the look you want:

Create modern duotones

Apply cool, custom duotone effects to your photos for a beautiful two-color creation. Choose from custom preset social sizes, add a gradient, and more!

Perfect your landscapes

Easily replace skies, remove haze, and erase unwanted objects to create epic outdoor scenes. You’re sure to create the perfect adventure photo every time.

Move, scale, and duplicate objects

With step-by-step help, it’s easier than ever to select an object and change its position, size, and more—meaning you can make your creation look exactly how you want.

Premiere Elements 2021 is making effects more powerful with precise object and area selection within a video. Many effects can now play without rendering first thanks to GPU acceleration. Adobe has added 21 new music tracks you can use in your videos.

25 new Guided Edits make complex effects easy to achieve:

Create cool double exposure videos

Make a little movie magic with double exposures. Just follow the simple steps to play a video within a photo and get the best of both worlds.

Add animated matte overlays

Get artistic by revealing your video with animated matte overlays. Apply different shapes and animation styles to full videos, select scenes, or as transitions.

You can learn more about everything new in Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021, including details on new automated catalog structure back-ups, in Adobe’s blog post and what’s new page. The apps are available to download for macOS and Windows as one-time purchases of $99.99 each, or $149.99 as a bundle.

