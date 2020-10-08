Apple’s Photos for Mac can now turn snapshots into personalized blankets and puzzles

This past summer, the ability to order large acrylic, canvas, and metal prints arrived on the Photos app for Mac with the Mimeo integration. Now the company is expanding its lineup even further with Mac users able to transform photos into personalized puzzles and blankets.

Apple doesn’t offer its own printing option within its Photos app for Mac anymore but it handed off the functionality to third-parties and the integration into Apple’s app feels about as native as possible.

One of the leading print services to have a Mac Photos app integration is Mimeo Photos and it has been expanding what’s possible over the last year. The latest options include custom printed puzzles, children’s puzzles, and two types and sizes of blankets that should make for some neat holiday gifts.

Puzzles come in a variety of sizes ranging from 8”x10” to 20”x30”. Users can print up to four different photos per puzzle. Choose from landscape or portrait orientations with a glossy or matte finish.

Children’s puzzles feature photos printed onto large pieces for easy assembly. Available in 11”x14” and 16”x20” sizes. Choose from landscape or portrait orientations with a glossy or matte finish.

Custom photo printed blankets are available in two options. Choose from an intricate woven throw or super soft fleece blanket in sizes 50”x60” or 60”x80”.

The fleece blankets start from $59.99 and the puzzles go from $17.99.

To get going with Mimeo Photos in the Photos app on Mac, you can download the macOS Mimeo Photos extension here. After opening it, follow the prompts and you’ll be redirected to the Photos app. Look for Projects in the bottom left area of your sidebar and click the + to print with Mimeo Photos.

In addition to ordering the new custom puzzles and blankets in the Mac Photos app, customers can also order through Mimeo’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: