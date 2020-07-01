Mimeo Photos for Mac integration now supports large metal, acrylic, and canvas prints

After Apple stopped offering a direct way to print photos, calendars, and more in macOS, it fortunately allowed Photo app extensions from third-parties to integrate printing options. Now, popular Mac printing service Mimeo Photos has launched the ability to bring large wall decor prints to your home on metal, acrylic, and canvas.

Mimeo Photos announced the news in a press release today with the Wall Decor print options available in sizes up to 20 x 30-inches:

Mimeo Photos, the highest rated macOS app for creating premium photobooks, calendars, cards and prints, announced today the launch of Wall Decor to its lineup of products. For the first time, Mimeo Photos users can now turn their favorite images into one-of-a-kind acrylic, metal or canvas wall decor in a variety of sizes ranging from 8×10” to 20×30”. As the No. 1 photo product extension in the Mac App store, Mimeo Photos continues to cater to Apple customers with the same templates and quality products that customers have become accustomed to.

Details on the sharp new canvas, metal, and acrylic prints:

Classic gallery wrapped canvas wall decor arrives ready to display with hinged hardware to warm up any space. The 8×10″ size comes equipped with an easel back for easy tabletop display. Gallery grade canvas is carefully stretched over a perfectly cornered frame with a specialty coat that keeps images stunning.

Premium metal wall decor arrives ready to showcase with an easy-to-display mounting block. Beautiful imagery is infused onto a lightweight metal panel with a glossy finish to add a modern touch to any room.

Sophisticated acrylic wall decor adds an upscale element to any space and arrives ready to display with a mounting block (8×10″) and a french cleat for all other sizes. The optically clear digital grade acrylic pane measures .220″ thick with polished edges. The depth of its clear layer creates a distinctive three-dimensional effect unlike any other decor.

All Wall Decor products are available in portrait or landscape in four different sizes: 8×10”, 11×14”, 16×20” and 20×30”.

Choose from a selection of themes including single, double and four image displays.

Enhance images with text, borders, background colors and patterns.

To get going with the new Wall Decor prints from Mimeo, you can head to the company’s website or download the macOS Mimeo Photos extension to use right in the Photos app. After opening it, follow the prompts and you’ll be redirected to the Photos app. Look for Projects in the bottom left area of your sidebar and click the + to get printing with Mimeo Photos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: