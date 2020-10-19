Apple TV+ adding classic ‘Charlie Brown’ specials and new originals starting this month

Apple has announced a new deal with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to bring new originals and classic Peanuts specials to Apple TV+. Starting this month, Apple TV+ users will be able to stream iconic Peanuts content throughout the upcoming holiday season.

Apple explains that the deal includes a second season of the Apple TV+ original series Snoopy in Space as well as a handful of new original specials including ones for Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve, and going back to school.

Perhaps even more notable, however, is that Apple’s new deal includes a back catalog of additional Peanuts specials. Starting today, Apple TV+ subscribers can stream the Halloween special It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown as part of their subscription. Notably, the special will also be available “for free from October 30 until November 1 as a special treat on Apple TV+.”

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Apple TV+ will launch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on November 18, and the special will be available for free from November 25 until November 27.

The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of A Charlie Brown Christmas, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on December 4.

The Apple TV+ original Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo won a Daytime Emmy earlier this year for “Outstanding Single Camera Editing.” Apple hopes to continue the Peanuts success with this new partnership that brings a combination of new and classic Peanuts content to Apple TV+.

