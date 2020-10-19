iOS 14: How to use a private Wi-Fi MAC address on iPhone and iPad

- Oct. 19th 2020 12:00 am PT

Another one of the under the radar but valuable privacy changes to come with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is the option to mask your device’s Wi-Fi address. Read along for how to easily use a private Wi-Fi MAC address on iPhone and iPad.

Each device you use that connects to the internet has a media access control address or MAC address. In an iOS 14 privacy and security improvement, Apple is making it simple to use a private Wi-Fi MAC address with your iPhone and iPad.

The feature makes it more difficult for your device and activity to be tracked when using wireless networks and is applied on a per network basis.

Also, keep in mind that there are some issues with using a private Wi-Fi address in some school and enterprise settings.

How to use a private Wi-Fi MAC address on iPhone and iPad in iOS 14

  1. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app
  2. Tap Wi-Fi
  3. Tap the blue “i” next to a network (one you’re already connected to or not)
  4. Tap the toggle next to Private Address to mask your iPhone or iPad’s Wi-Fi MAC address
  5. If you’re switching this on while already connected to a network, tap Disconnect to finish the process (you’ll automatically reconnect to the Wi-Fi network in a moment)

Here’s how these steps look:

How to use private Wi-Fi MAC address on iPhone and iPad

That’s it! You should now see the new private address in place of your iPhone or iPad’s actual Wi-Fi MAC address. Remember using a private Wi-Fi address works on a per network basis, so repeat as needed.

Apple notes a few tips in a support document:

  • If your Wi-Fi router is configured to notify you whenever a new device joins the network, you will be notified when your device first joins with a private address.
  • If a network can’t use a private address to provide parental controls or identify your device as authorized to join, you can stop using a private address with that network.
  • Rarely, a network might allow you to join with a private address, but won’t allow internet access. If that happens, you can stop using a private address with that network.

