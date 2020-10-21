Stacktrace Podcast 106: “Do you buy your HomePods in bulk?”

The success of the AirBuddy 2 pre-orders is immediately followed by a classic Rambo shopping spree, John continues to explore Swift’s function builders feature, and the two discuss the initial reviews of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, the new HomePod home theatre mode, and how their names are actually pronounced.
Links
- AirBuddy 2
- TechCrunch’s coverage of AirBuddy 2
- Swift’s function builders feature
- Plot
- John’s experiment with adding a Component API to Plot
- WWDC by Sundell & Friends
- The upcoming HomePod home theatre mode
