Watch iFixit teardown the new iPhone 12 before yours even arrives

We got our first look at an iPhone 12 teardown earlier this week confirming some details like battery size, how Apple made the device thinner, and more. Now teardown veteran iFixit has got its hands on the new iPhones and is digging into them live on YouTube.

With the iPhone 12 lineup featuring an all-new design with flat sides, larger screens (for 11 Pro and Pro Max) MagSafe, new display for 12 and 12 mini, much more, this year’s teardowns are definitely intriguing.

In a teardown earlier this week we got confirmation that the iPhone 12 features a slightly smaller battery capacity than the iPhone 11 with 2,815mAh. We also got an inside look at how Apple designed a thinner iPhone this year. However, that was a brief 2-minute teardown.

Now iFixit has started its detailed live stream teardown with the iPhone 12, noting how thin the new OLED display is compared to the LCD that came with the iPhone 11 and more.

Other tidbits out of the gate include the iPhone 12 opening up the opposite direction from other recent iPhones.

Follow along below to check out iFixit’s live teardown of the iPhone 12 and more teardown coverage of the iPhone 12 Pro will be up shortly on its website here.

