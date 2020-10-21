First teardown video shows how Apple made the iPhone 12 thinner and lighter

Ahead of its official release on Friday, the first teardown video of the iPhone 12 has surfaced. While this teardown video is not as in-depth as what we expect to see once the iPhone 12 is more widely available, it offers our first look inside Apple’s all-new design.

The primary focus of this teardown is on comparing the iPhone 12 with last year’s iPhone 11. For example, we can see in the video that the iPhone 12’s OLED display is significantly thinner than the iPhone 11 display. We can also see that Apple has apparently reduced the size of the Taptic Engine in the iPhone 12 compared to the iPhone 11.

Also in the video is a close-up look at the new iPhone 12 camera system, confirmation of the 2,815mAh battery capacity, and details on the MagSafe system from the inside of the device.

The comparison to the iPhone 11 is interesting because Apple touts that the iPhone 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller, and 16% lighter. Getting a peek inside the iPhone 12 offers a clearer look at how Apple was able to make the size reductions while retaining the same 6.1-inch screen.

Check out the video below. Again, once the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are widely available on Friday, we expect more in-depth teardowns to be published.

