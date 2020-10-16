iPhone 12 mini has 2,227 mAh battery, new models will likely be assembled in Brazil and India

While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for pre-order in the US, Apple is getting ready to bring its new smartphones to other countries as well. New documents shared today by ANATEL — Brazil’s agency equivalent to the FCC — reveal the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 mini, in addition to Apple’s plans to assemble the iPhone 12 line in more countries.

First reported by Tecnoblog, ANATEL certified today the battery of the new iPhone 12 mini, which is expected to reach stores in November. The certified component is identified as “A2471” and has a capacity of 2,227mAh. In comparison, the iPhone SE 2020 has a 1,821 mAh battery, which is 18% less than the new iPhone 12 mini battery capacity.

Based on Apple’s website, iPhone 12 mini can reach up to 15 hours of video playback with its battery, while the 2020 iPhone SE and iPhone 8 can reach up to 13 hours. However, this is less than the 17-hour battery life promised for iPhone 11 — which has a 3,110 mAh internal battery.

Apple also says on its website that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro battery can last up to 17 hours for video playback, but the internal battery capacity numbers of these models are still unknown. Although it’s hard to imagine that the numbers will be so different from last year’s iPhone 11 model.

In addition, the ANATEL documentation also mentions that at least the iPhone 12 Pro will be assembled at Foxconn units in Brazil and India besides China. Apple has been assembling some of its products in these countries for some time, as they both offer tax incentives to companies that build their products locally.

While pre-orders of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will begin on October 23 in India, Apple is yet to confirm when the new models will be available in Brazil. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in the US for pre-order starting November 6.

