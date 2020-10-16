After being announced during Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event on Tuesday, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available to pre-order. The first iPhone 12 pre-orders are expected to arrive as early as next Friday, October 23, but we expect shipping times to slip quickly throughout the rest of the morning.

The Apple Store app is now back online for some users, so keep checking if you don’t see it quite yet. As usual, it takes time for the Apple Store to fully come back online for everyone.

Update: Shipping times are starting to slip across the board, but especially for the pacific blue configurations. Many new buyers are now be quoted a November 3rd delivery for the pacific blue and certain other configurations.

iPhone 12 pre-orders are here

The iPhone 12 is available in five different colors: black, white, Product(RED), green, and blue. Pricing for the iPhone 12 starts at $799 for the 64GB variation and increases to $849 for the 128GB, and to $949 for the 256GB model. Keep in mind that those prices are only for AT&T and Verizon customers. Everyone else will pay:

iPhone 12 64GB: $829

iPhone 12 128GB: $879

iPhone 12 256GB: $979

The iPhone 12 Pro is available in four different colors: pacific blue, gold, graphite, and silver across 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations. Here is the pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro — note that there are no discounts through Apple regardless of your carrier.

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: $999

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: $1099

iPhone 12 256GB: $1299

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature Apple’s newest A14 Bionic processor with 5G connectivity and 6.1-inch OLED displays. The iPhone 12 features an aluminum finish, while the iPhone 12 Pro features a shiny stainless steel design. The iPhone 12 packs a dual-camera setup on the back, while the iPhone 12 Pro features a triple-camera array with a LiDAR Scanner.

If you’re having trouble making a decision between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, be sure to check out our full comparison where we break down all of the differences between the two devices. Long story short, unless you want the top-of-the-line camera technology, the iPhone 12 is likely the right choice for you.

You can head to Apple’s Online Store this morning to place your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders. You can also find a roundup of the best iPhone 12 pre-order deals from other retailers in our full guide right here.

Finally, keep in mind that Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 12 box this year, citing environmental concerns. You do still get a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, but if you need a USB-C wall brick, there are plenty of affordable third-party options out there. Apple also has a new lineup of MagSafe accessories, some of which are also now available to order.

Finally, if you’re waiting for the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, those devices will be available for pre-order on November 6, with the first orders arriving on November 13.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: