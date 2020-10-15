Earlier this week, Apple took the virtual stage to unveil its latest lineup of updated hardware including the new iPhone 12. Pre-orders kick-off today as Apple brings the iPhone 12, and 12 Pro to market with various carriers and retailers offering notable discounts on day one. Below you’ll find all of the best iPhone 12 pre-order deals from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and a number of other providers.

iPhone 12 pre-orders start at 8AM ET

iPhone 12 pre-orders are set to launch at 8AM ET and 5AM PT, departing from the historical late night time slot. iPhone 12 Pro will also be available at this time, however, the larger Pro Max and smaller Mini will not be hitting online shelves until November. The first iPhone 12 devices are slated to arrive next week.

iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch display and a new flat edge design that is reminiscent of iPhone 4/5 and the most recent iPad Pro hardware. iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a similar display but upgraded internals and camera system. Learn more about the two devices here.

Best iPhone 12 pre-order deals

Verizon

Verizon is rolling out an aggressive pre-order deal offering new customers a FREE iPhone 12 if you switch from another carrier. You’ll need to sign-up for Verizon’s unlimited plan and trade-in your existing device to take advantage of this promotion. Existing customers can get iPhone 12 for as low as $15 per month when signing up for a Verizon Device Payment plan with unlimited service, while trading in your previous iPhone 8 or newer.

AT&T

New and current AT&T customers can get iPhone 12 for FREE when trading in select smartphones and signing up for an unlimited plan. This will equate to as much as $800 in credits over the course of 3-months.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is bundling two iPhone 12s with unlimited 5G data service for $100 per month as its lead pre-order offer. The reduced price comes way of bill credits over the course of a 30-month agreement. Again, you’ll need to trade-in an existing device and switch service to be able to take advantage of this offer. iPhone XS or newer receives the best trade-in value.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is taking $250 off any iPhone and giving existing customers a $250 gift card if they trade-in an existing device and upgrade. While this is a particularly aggressive offer with few strings attached, keep in mind that Xfinity Mobile is currently limited to Xfinity home customers.

Walmart

This year, Walmart is serving up iPhone 12 pre-orders with up to $130 off depending on which carrier you sign-up with. Financing and a device payment play are required to cash-in on these savings, however, no trade-in is stipulated with this deal.

iPhone 12 Pro

Verizon

Verizon won’t quite be offering up a free iPhone 12 Pro at launch, but there is still a notable monthly discount available. You can lock-in the iPhone 12 Pro at $18.70 per month when you trade-in a device. That number jumps to $23.29 if you’re an existing customer. This promotion will require an unlimited plan in both instances.

AT&T

AT&T is being more aggressive than other carriers on the iPhone 12 Plus bringing the monthly cost down to $6.64 per month for new customer with an eligible trade-in. You’ll need to be on AT&T’s unlimited plan.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is serving up the same $100 per month for two iPhone 12 Pro devices and 5G unlimited service via monthly credits. Much like the iPhone 12 deal referenced above, a trade-in is required and the promotion is spread out over 30-months.

