With Apple’s 2020 lineup now unveiled, it’s time to look at all of the best new iPhone 12 cases. Alongside iOS 14 and a custom A14 chip, the iPhone 12 models feature a modernized form-factor, MagSafe tech, and a gorgeous design worth protecting. Down below, we have collected all of the best and most interesting cases and covers available for Apple’s latest handsets from the biggest names in the business. Read on for a closer look at all of the fresh new iPhone 12 cases listed below.

This is the place to find all of the best iPhone 12 cases including iPhone 12/Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. While we are still waiting for some brands’ new offerings to go live, this post will be continually updated over the next few days and beyond as more options come available. As always, it can be a good idea to grab something affordable while you wait for your preferred option to arrive, if not just to stay safe and avoid some ugly scratches and drops in the early days.

Updating…

Apple:

Coming Soon…

While Apple’s cases are still listed as “coming soon” right now, we will leave these here as a placeholder and for comparison sake as you’re going through some of the third party options below.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 12 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 12 mini Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe $59

Totallee:

Totallee’s new lineup of iPhone 12 cases are now available to order. Among the best barely-there, minimalist options you’ll find, this year’s collection is available in five different colors and with either a matte or transparent finish.

Totallee Transparent iPhone 12 cases $35

Totallee Matte iPhone 12 cases $35

Get even more details in our sponsored launch coverage right here.

Pad & Quill:

Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 12/mini/Pro/Max cases are now live with a 25-year leather warranty and the usual “30-day Money Back Promise.” Just remember to use code PQ20 at checkout to knock an additional 20% off the prices below.

Luxury Pocket Book $100

Bella Fino Wallet $60

Ringke:

***Prices appear to be fluctuating on some of the Amazon listings

iPhone 12 Mini Onyx Case $12

iPhone 12 Pro Onyx Case $12

iPhone 12 Pro Max Onyx Case $12

iPhone 12 Mini Fusion Clear Case $11

iPhone 12 Pro Fusion Clear Case $11

iPhone 12 Pro Max Fusion Clear Case $11

iPhone 12 Mini Fusion No-Smudge Matte Case $12

iPhone 12 Pro Fusion No-Smudge Matte Case $12

iPhone 12 Pro Air-S Thin Case $12

iPhone 12 Pro Max Air-S Thin Case $12

iPhone 12 Mini Air Lanyard Case $15

iPhone 12 Pro Max Air Lanyard Case $15

iPhone 12 Mini Camo Fusion X Case $14

iPhone 12 Pro Camo Fusion X Case $14

ESR:

***Prices appear to be fluctuating on some of the Amazon listings

iPhone 12 Mini Air Armor Case $13

iPhone 12 Max/Pro Air Armor Case $13

iPhone 12 Pro Max Air Armor Case $13

iPhone 12 Mini Metal Kickstand Case $16

iPhone 12 Max/Pro Metal Kickstand Case $14

iPhone 12 Pro Max Metal Kickstand Case $16

iPhone 12 Max/Pro Machina Touch Stand Case $15

Plus more direct from ESR

Caudabe:

Caudabe’s new minimalist case collections are now available for iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Max starting from $25:

CASETiFY:

CASETiFY is unveiling “brand new features and materials, including [its] updated Impact Case collection made with 50% recycled PC materials by weight, and new antimicrobial coating (called DEFENSiFY™), available only for the new iPhone 12 series.”

iPhone 12 Impact Case 2020, Ultra Impact, and Leather from $50

iPhone 12 mini Impact Case 2020, Ultra Impact, and Leather from $45

iPhone 12 Pro Impact Case 2020, Ultra Impact, and Leather from $50

iPhone 12 Pro Max Impact Case 2020, Ultra Impact, and Leather from $50

OtterBox:

iPhone 12/Pro Otter + Pop Symmetry $68

iPhone 12/Pro Defender $70

iPhone 12/Pro Strada $70

iPhone 12/Pro Symmetry Clear $50

And more…

iPhone 12 Pro Max Otter + Pop Symmetry $68

iPhone 12 Pro Max Otter + Pop Clear $60

iPhone 12 Pro Max Strada $70

iPhone 12 Pro Max Commuter $40

And more…

iPhone 12 mini Otter + Pop Symmetry $68

iPhone 12 mini Defender $70

iPhone 12 mini Otter + Pop Clear $60

And more…

JETech:

iPhone 12 Mini Shockproof Bumper Cover $10

iPhone 12 6.1-inch Shockproof Bumper Cover $10

Raptic:

Raptic Air iPhone 12/Mini/Pro Case $40

Raptic Clear iPhone 12/Mini/Pro case $25

Smartish:

iPhone 12 Mini Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 $30

iPhone 12/Pro Crossbody Dancing Queen $35

iPhone 12/Pro Armor Case $30

iPhone 12/Pro Wallet Slayer $20

iPhone 12 Pro Max Gripzilla $20

iPhone 12/Pro Kung Fu Grip $20

iPhone 12/Pro Kung Fu Grip Silk $20

Plus many more direct from Smartish

Moment:

Moment iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Max Thin Case $40

Moment iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Max Case $40

Mous:

Velvet Caviar:

Velvet Caviar’s vibrant iPhone 12 case collections are now going live. Be sure to use code 9to5Mac at checkout to score 15% off your order too:

iPhone 12 case collection from $30

iPhone 12 Mini case collection from $30

iPhone 12 Pro case collection from $30

iPhone 12 Pro Max case collection from $30

Waterfield:

Waterfield is introducing its new Cycling iPhone Wallet specifically for cyclists to hold essentials: an iPhone, cash, cards, ID, car key, and more. It is a ballistic nylon and full-grain leather wallet available in two sizes:

Waterfield Cycling iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Wallet from $59

Updating….Be sure to check back as we will be adding loads more of the best iPhone 12 cases as they come available right here.

