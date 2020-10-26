Apple device management vendor Addigy sees surge in demand from MSPs amid remote work trend

Addigy, a popular Apple enterprise device management company has announced a record quarter amid the growing trend in remote work. The 6-year-old company saw more new customer revenue in this past quarter than any other quarter in the company’s history.

Along with the shift to remote work, Addigy is seeing strong demand from managed service providers who are reselling Adiggy’s ADM platform as part of their own Apple enterprise services. Addigy signed over 50 new MSP clients in Q3 alone.

“Addigy has helped companies to successfully and safely work remotely for over six years,” said Jason Dettbarn, founder and CEO of Addigy. “With COVID-19, we’ve seen more companies make the move to fully remote work. Because our tool makes it easy to manage devices no matter where they are in the world, we’re now helping those companies work remotely forever.”

“We’ve been an Apple service provider since 2010, but Addigy enables us to better serve our clients with its easy-to-use interface,” said Justin Wells, CEO of Interlaced.io. “Addigy’s ADM platform is a fraction of the cost of others on the market, helping us decrease our direct costs of device management by 40 to 50 percent. Its multi-tenancy capability also allows us to manage all of our clients’ devices from a single login – something that we have always wished for in an ADM solution.”

To further continue the momentum, Addigy added Jason Samples, a former MSP sales manager at Dell, as its vice president of sales. Samples will focus on MSPs, small and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises to Addigy’s customer portfolio.

Some of Addigy’s key features are:

Software rollout and user permission updates

Applying security settings

Running scripts

Managing groups of users

Troubleshooting in real-time

9to5Mac’s take on Addigy’s record quarter

Addigy is a really fantastic MDM vendor, and the focus on MSPs makes a lot of sense from a growth perspective. I took a deep dive into the product earlier this year, and I can understand why it’s an attractive platform for end-users and MSPs alike. I found its live desktop functionality to be a game-changing feature for remote work.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: