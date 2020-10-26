Apple invites you to ‘Make movies like the movies’ with iPhone 12 Pro and Dolby Vision

One of the major improvements to Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup when it comes to the camera system is support to shoot video in Dolby Vision. A new fast-paced fun ad shows off some of the neat ways to “Make movies like the movies” with iPhone 12 Pro.

All of the iPhone 12 models feature the Dolby Vision functionality but you can shoot up to 60 fps on the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, while the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are limited to Dolby Vision at 30 fps.

As it has shared before and does in the new ad, Apple highlights that the new iPhones feature “The only camera that can shoot, edit and playback in Dolby Vision.”

The “Make movies like the movies” ad aims to inspire users that they have the power to create compelling video with their new iPhone and a little bit of creativity. The one-minute spot features some fun, unique ways to capture impressive video without having all (or any) of the standard professional gear.

Here’s the new ad:

