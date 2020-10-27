Apple TV+ orders ‘Platonic’ comedy series, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne

Apple TV+ is continuing to expand its original slate of comedies with an announcement today of a 10-episode series order for “Platonic”, with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in starring roles.

As the show has not yet gone into production, expect filming to start sometime next year with a release in late 2021 or early 2022. Comedy has turned out to be a major category for Apple’s original television efforts, with Ted Lasso being its biggest hit to date.

In Platonic, Byrne and Rogen’s characters were former best friends as children and the show will follow how the pair reconnect as adults.

“Platonic” is a 10-episode, half-hour comedy which explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

In addition to starring, Rogen and Byrne will serve as executive producers on the series. The series will be directed by Nick Stoller. The actors and Stoller previously worked together on ‘Neighbours’, a funny feature film released in 2013.

Apple’s current roster features a dozen comedy TV shows, and notable projects in development include ‘Physical’ (which will also star Rose Byrne), Mr Corman directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, musical comedy series ‘Schmigadoon’ featuring a packed Broadway cast, among others.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: