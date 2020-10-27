Orbit app lets you track and price your work hours with smart invoices on iOS and Mac

If you work independently, tracking your work hours, deadlines, projects, and clients can be difficult sometimes. That’s why the Orbit app brings new and easy ways to calculate how long you’ve worked on a project and how much it will cost.

The Orbit app is perfect for those who do freelance work, as it lets you manage multiple projects from different clients. You can organize your clients within the app by creating individual forms with their addresses, email, and phone numbers without even having to add them to your personal contacts.

Here’s how the developers describe Orbit:

When you’re running your own business, or are a small team of creatives, keeping track of your time and invoicing your clients shouldn’t be something you dread. That’s why we made Orbit, to make it easy to keep track of how much time you work, which project you spend time on and how much to invoice your clients for.

But adding clients is only part of what Orbit can do. For each client, you can create new projects and then set a budget and also the cost of your working hours. Once everything is ready, the Time Entries tab lets you track the time you work on each project.

You can also set different timers for each client, project, or category. Just hit the button to start the timer when you begin working and the app will automatically calculate your working hours and how much it will cost based on the information you added previously. When you stop working, the app lets you pause the timer and also resume it from where you left off.

When you finish a project, Orbit generates an invoice based on all the data you added manually and also on the data the app collected during your working hours. Users can easily save these invoices as PDF files, send them to their clients, and then record payments.

There are also other interesting details about Orbit that make it an even better app, such as automatic idle detection, iOS 14 widgets, team features, and privacy by default.

Orbit is available for free on the App Store, but the app requires a subscription of $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It’s worth mentioning that Orbit is a universal app, so it works on iPhone, iPad, and also Mac. Check out more details about the app at Orbit’s official website.

