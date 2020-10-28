Deals: iPhone 11/Pro/Max from $550, Anker accessories from $12, more

Today’s best deals include iPhone 11 from $550, various Anker accessories discounted today at Amazon, and fast Sabrent storage. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 11/Pro/Max all discounted from $550

Today only, Woot offers various iPhone 11/Pro models in certified refurbished condition from $550. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro Max from $920. Originally $1,099, today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve seen in fully unlocked condition and a rare discount.

The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual- or three-camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Amazon one-day Anker sale from $12.50

Woot via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Anker charging gear and accessories. One standout is the Anker iPhone 12 30W Compact USB-C Wall Charger for $19 for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 or more, today’s offer is 32% off the going rate and among the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. While great for all USB-C equipped gear, it is also a solid choice for those that just scored a new iPhone 12 with a Lightning to USB-C cable and no charger in the box. This compact GaN model has a 30W output, is “40%” smaller than an out-of-box MacBook charger, and “2.5× faster than a 5W iPhone stock charger.”

Fast Sabrent internal and external storage starts

Store4PC is offering up to 25% off Sabrent solid-state drives. Our top pick is the Sabrent Rocket Nano 1TB External Solid-State Drive for $119. As a comparison, it usually trends closer to $160 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include fast transfer speeds up to 1000MB/s along with support for Macs and PCs. It connects via USB 3.2 and sports a handheld design, as well.

Deal of the Month: Save on totallee iPhone 12 cases

For a limited time, 9to5Mac readers can get 25% off totallee iPhone 12/mini and 12 Pro/Max cases with code 9TO5MAC. MagSafe compatible and available for all the latest iPhone 12 models, California-based totallee has become known for its super thin cases since first launching back in 2013. In addition to colors to match the new iPhones, totallee has its popular flexible clear case made of shock-absorbent TPU for the new iPhone lineup.

