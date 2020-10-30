9to5Rewards: Win the iPhone 12 Pro [Giveaway]

In case you missed our announcement last week, 9to5Mac is teaming up with Survivor to give away the new iPhone 12 Pro. Readers can head below to check out Survivor’s new line of cases for iPhone 12 models and enter to win one of Apple’s latest devices.

Ahead of preorders, Survivor has released four new case designs to coincide with the launch of Apple’s iPhone 12 models. Each case from the new collection offers users reliable and solid device protection, thanks to a bunch of new features. By incorporating a parametric pattern within the shell’s structure, Survivor’s cases offer advanced drop protection. And with the Extreme, Endurance and Strong models, Survivor increases drop protection heights up to 40%, by utilizing its new FortiCore™ technology. This new tech from Survivor was engineered to withstand and displace the shock and impact from potentially devastating drops.

Survivor Debuts ”Refined Rugged” Range of Sleek, Ultra-Protective Cases for Apple iPhone 12 Lineup

For users looking to maintain better health practices with their device, Survivor has infused both the Extreme and Endurance models with an antimicrobial solution. These germ-resistant materials can prevent up to 99% of bacterias from forming on your device and transferring elsewhere. All cases are available now and are also backed by a reliable guaranteed-for-life warranty.

How to enter:

For your chance to win iPhone 12 Pro (Silver 128GB), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Survivor’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to follow 9to5Mac on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Nov. 20, 2020. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

