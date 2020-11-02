Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is $299 in today’s best deals, eufy HomeKit cameras, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad, eufy HomeKit cameras, and the Satechi Trio Wireless charger. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $399. You can also grab the entry-level 32GB model for $299. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. iPadOS delivers added functionality alongside support for Apple Pencil and more. You’ll find an 8MP camera on the back, a 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside.

Amazon’s eufy Gold Box offers HomeKit cameras

eufy Home via Amazon offers up to 30% off its security accessories and more. Our top pick is the HomeKit 2K Indoor Camera for $28. Regularly $40, today’s deal matches our previous mention and the all-time low. This model offers full 2K video feeds, making it easy to see what’s happening on your camera and more. With HomeKit compatibility, you’ll be able to easily pull up your camera within the Home app and more. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well. “Advanced” night vision rounds out the list of notable features on this affordable camera.

Satechi Trio Wireless powers your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

Satechi via Amazon offers its Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $120. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all time. Satechi delivers an all-in-one charging solution sans wires for three devices at a time, up to 7.5W, that’s geared towards Apple users. You’ll be able to power up an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, all with dedicated homes within the charging pad. Aside from its sleek design, this power solution is a winner in our book thanks to its included 24W USB-C PD power adapter.

