iPhone 12 mini MagSafe charging tops out at 12W, Lightning accessories limit power for all models

Ahead of iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max pre-orders going live on November 6, Apple has updated a support document covering MagSafe charging details for the latest iPhones. Notably, the 12 mini won’t see the same 15W MagSafe charging as the other models and Apple has also shared some other interesting tidbits like having Lightning accessories plugged in will mean reduced charging speeds.

As we covered after the iPhone 12 event, the new iPhones can see 2x the wireless charging power with MagSafe (15W) that iPhone 11 and older can handle over the Qi wireless standard (7.5W). However, an updated support document from Apple today reveals that won’t be the case for all four of the new iPhones (via MacRumors):

For iPhone 12 mini, the MagSafe Charger delivers up to 12W of peak power delivery.

Like we’ve previously discussed, the 15W (or 12W) MagSafe max charging speeds aren’t always going to be what you’ll see. There are factors like power loss during wireless charging and the battery’s state of charge, temperature, etc. that will see the output vary. Apple highlights that in the document too:

The power delivered to the iPhone 12 at any moment will vary depending on various factors, including temperature and system activity.

Other details include that if you have a Lightning accessory like EarPods plugged in, MagSafe charging will be lowered to 7.5W due to “regulatory standards.” Apple also says that power adapters between 12 and 19W will work with MagSafe chargers, but will see slower charging.

The MagSafe Charger will also function with power adapters that provide a minimum 12W (5V/2.4A) of power, but this will result in slower charging.

Other details shared by Apple:

Your MagSafe Charger is designed for faster and most efficient charging with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Apple MagSafe accessories.

When charging a non-MagSafe Qi-compatible device with a MagSafe Charger, power is reduced and charge times may be slower than on a typical Qi charger.

Don’t place credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between your iPhone and MagSafe Charger, because this might damage magnetic strips or RFID chips in those items.

If you have a case that holds any of these sensitive items, remove them before charging or make sure that they aren’t between the back of your device and the charger.

If your iPhone is connected to both a MagSafe Charger and power via a Lightning port, your iPhone will charge via the Lightning connector.

As with other wireless chargers, your iPhone or MagSafe Charger might get slightly warmer while your iPhone charges. To extend the lifespan of your battery, if the battery gets too warm, software might limit charging above 80 percent.

If you keep your iPhone in a leather case while charging with your MagSafe Charger, the case might show circular imprints from compression of the leather. This is normal, but if you’re concerned about this, we suggest using a non-leather case.

