Apple now offering iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are set to begin on Friday, November 6. Ahead of pre-orders officially opening up, Apple is now accepting iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals through the Apple Store app and the Apple Online Store.

Here’s how to get pre-approved for your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max upgrade through the iPhone Upgrade Program:

Open the Apple Store app on your iPhone Choose your preferred model Complete the upgrade process within the Apple Store app

You can also confirm your eligibility under the “For You” tab of the Apple Store app, where you should see a “Check upgrade eligibility” button.

As a refresher, the iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch display with a feature set that is nearly identical to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone ever made, packing a 6.7-inch display alongside a triple-lens camera array with a larger sensor, a LiDAR scanner, and more.

Once you complete the pre-approval process, all you’ll have to do is return to the Apple Store app at the pre-order time and place your order. This will help you save a significant amount of time on the morning of pre-orders, which is especially notable if iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max supply is at all constrained.

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will begin at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6. The first orders will arrive to customers and Apple Stores on Friday, November 13.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: