After being announced last month, it’s finally time for Apple to open up iPhone 12 mini pre-orders along with iPhone 12 Pro Max. Pre-orders are set to launch Friday at 5 AM PT or 8 AM ET as Apple continues to move away from its historical middle of the night launch times. The best iPhone 12 mini pre-order deals will center around switching from one provider to another with the pot sweetening even further if you’re willing to trade in a previous-generation device. You’ll find all of the best pre-order deals for the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max down below.

Best iPhone 12 mini pre-order deals

Verizon

Verizon is leading the best iPhone 12 mini pre-order deals with a buy one get one FREE offer. If you buy a new iPhone 12 mini, start a new line of service, or add a line, you’ll then get a second phone at no-cost. It is a requirement that you lock in an unlimited plan to take advantage of this promotion, as well. That’s a good move anyways, as its the only way to take advantage of Verizon’s 5G coverage. More details can be found here.

AT&T

If you’re looking for the simplest iPhone 12 mini pre-order deal, then look no further than AT&T. Both new and existing AT&T subscribers are eligible to score a $700 credit when trading in an eligible device. This credit is applied across as installments when you select an unlimited data plan.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $950 in bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device. With the iPhone 12 mini being listed from $700, that means you can score this new device for free if you trade-in one of the more recent smartphones from a variety of manufacturers. Of course, you’ll see the credits across a 30-month installment plan.

Now that you’ve pre-ordered a new iPhone 12 mini, it’s a good idea to pick up a case to go alongside it. We recommend this option from Spigen that’s affordable and won’t add too much bulk to your device.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

Verizon

Verizon is serving up a buy one get one FREE deal for iPhone 12 Pro Max. Much like the deal mentioned above on the smaller iPhone 12 mini, you’ll need to switch to Verizon or open a new plan with unlimited service to take advantage of this offer.

AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $700 in credits when you trade-in an eligible device. That will bring the monthly payments down to $13 per month as long as you have an unlimited plan attached. As mentioned above with the iPhone 12 mini deal, this is arguably the most straightforward way to save on iPhone 12 Pro Max at this point.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is beating AT&T with up to $950 in credits when you trade-in an eligible device. You’ll be attached to a 30-month installment plan if you’re hoping to take advantage of this offer.

Make sure to pick up a new case for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. We recommend this option from Spigen that’s rather affordable and won’t add too much bulk either.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: