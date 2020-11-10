Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 RC 2 to developers ahead of official release

Apple has just released the second Release Candidate of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 to developers following today’s special event. This comes ahead of the macOS Big Sur official release on November 12.

macOS Big Sur brings a redesigned user interface to the Mac, as well as a new Messages app with screen effects, Control Center, new widgets, and much more.

Developers can update to macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 RC 2 by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option. If you don’t immediately see macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 RC 2 available for download, keep checking as the update is still rolling out and could take a few minutes to hit your device.

If you spot any changes in macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 RC 2 or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with today’s releases right here at 9to5Mac today and through the rest of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: