Apple’s latest iPad Pros $100 off, Retina 5K iMac hits new all-time low, more in today’s deals

Apple’s latest iPad Pros are $100 off in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with deals on 2020 Retina 5K iMacs, and the first discount on the Sonos Five speaker. Head below for all that and more.

Take $100 off Apple’s latest iPad Pros

Amazon is taking $100 off select models of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. That brings the Wi-Fi 256GB model down to $999 and delivers a new all-time low. We’ve mostly seen discounts around $50 in 2020. The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is also being reduced in price by as much as $80 off.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple’s 2020 Retina 27-inch iMac hits best price yet

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,649. Today’s offer is a $150 savings from the regular going rate and a new all-time low at Amazon.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Sonos Five delivers AirPlay 2, more

Amazon offers the Sonos Five Multi-room Wireless Speaker for $400. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked to date.

The latest high-end speaker from Sonos expands on the brand’s history as one of the best multi-room audio options out there. With support for AirPlay 2 and more, this stereo speaker offers up plenty of connectivity options along with an “unrivaled acoustic design” that delivers three woofers, dual angled tweeters, and more. If you’re already in the Sonos ecosystem, this is a great way to expand your setup and add some high-end audio this holiday season.

