JumpCloud, the popular directory-as-a-service and Apple MDM vendor, announces macOS Big Sur compatibility

JumpCloud, the popular cloud-based Directory-as-Service and mobile device management vendor, has announced macOS Big Sur compatibility ahead of Apple’s upcoming release.

Many IT organizations will want to delay the release of macOS Big Sur as they complete final testing and await the likely .01 bug fix release that usually follows the first major release. JumpCloud’s block Big Sur policy will allow IT organizations to block end-users with any permissions (including local admin accounts) from upgrading to Big Sur.

JumpCloud has also updated its Mac app to provide a workflow to make end-user involvement more streamlined since end-user involvement will be required for JumpCloud’s MDM after Big Sur is installed.

End-users who are using a JumpCloud-managed macOS device will see new prompts via the JumpCloud Mac App to approve installed enrollment profiles. User approval of MDM profiles is required to unlock user-approved MDM payloads unless the device is enrolled through Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager using the Device Enrollment Program.

For Macs running Big Sur that are not enrolled in MDM via DEP, the JumpCloud Mac App will assist the MDM Enrollment Policy in enrolling these systems into JumpCloud MDM. End-users must have local administrative permissions to complete the MDM enrollment process using the JumpCloud Mac App.

