Stacktrace Podcast 109: “The Mac Mini stole my heart”, the November 2020 Apple event review

The first round of Apple Silicon Macs is finally here, and John and Rambo have lots of thoughts on them. Also, adventures into Multipeer Connectivity and Bluetooth, and mixing development work with design.

Sponsored by Appfigures: The tools you need to monitor, optimize, and get more downloads. Use code Stack3030 to get 30% off for the next 3 months.

Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: Try CleanMyMac X for free & get 30% off to optimize and clean your Mac.

Sponsored by Honeybadger: Exception and uptime monitoring for application developers. Tell them 9to5Mac/Stacktrace sent you and get 30% off for 6 months.

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/bTrYbyPYTs_StacktraceEp109.mp3

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: