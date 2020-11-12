On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As regions around the world eased shelter-in-place orders, Apple has reopened its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol. In the US, each state has slightly different guidelines for reopening businesses, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen, and has detailed its comprehensive safety measures in an open letter to customers. Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app, as many locations are open for shopping appointments or storefront service only.

Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11. Some locations have closed and reopened again since June due to local COVID-19 outbreaks. If you need to visit an Apple Store during the pandemic, we’ve created a simple guide with just the key information you need to know about the new experience. To book a one-on-one shopping appointment, visit Apple’s website or the Apple Store app.

We’ll update this article as new information is made official, so check back often.

Is My Apple Store Open?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon.

Red ◆ pins mark closed stores

pins mark closed stores Green ● pins mark reopened stores

pins mark reopened stores Yellow ◉ pins mark stores that will reopen soon

Note: some locations are open by appointment only.

UpdateD NOVEMBER 12, 7 AM CST

🛍 Know Before You Go Face masks are required. You’ll need a temperature check at the door. Maintain a 2-meter distance from others. Shop online. You may experience a delay entering the store. Some stores offer appointment or storefront service only. All open locations offer Apple Pickup. 🦠 COVID-19 Procedures 🏙 Store reopenings are determined city by city. 📉 Government direction and health data factor into each reopening. ⏰ Store hours and customer occupancy have been reduced. 🎨 Today at Apple sessions have been paused. 🧹 Janitorial staff clean every open store hourly. 🧽 Genius Bar products are cleaned on intake and customer return. 👥 Physical distancing is enforced in customer areas and back of house. 🌤 Comprehensive mental health resources are available to all employees.

📍 Storefront, Express, Or In-Store? Apple has temporarily modified the services offered at many stores for customer safety and convenience. Reopened US stores offer several service levels: 🏬 In-Store Service & Sales You are welcome inside for appointments and shopping while maintaining physical distancing guidelines. Store hours and customer occupancy may be reduced. 🚪 Storefront Service & Sales Online orders, prescheduled Genius Support, and one-on-one shopping appointments may be available at Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. 🕒 Express Pickups Online order pickup and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available at an Express Storefront at or near Apple’s door. In-store shopping appointments and walk-ins are unavailable. Check below the hours section on your local store’s webpage to see if modified service is offered. 🗓 Curbside Appointments If you have the option to schedule a Curbside Genius Support appointment, you’ll be asked to provide a contact number. On the day of your service, an Apple Genius will contact you with directions to your appointment.

🌐 Store Status By Region Region Stores Open 🇦🇺 Australia 22 22 🇦🇹 Austria 1 1 🇧🇪 Belgium 1 0 🇧🇷 Brazil 2 2 🇨🇦 Canada 28 28 🇨🇳 China mainland 42 42 🇫🇷 France 20 0 🇩🇪 Germany 15 15 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 6 6 🇮🇹 Italy 16 9* 🇯🇵 Japan 10 10 🇲🇴 Macao 2 2 🇲🇽 Mexico 2 2 🇳🇱 Netherlands 3 2* 🇸🇬 Singapore 3 3 🇰🇷 South Korea 1 1 🇪🇸 Spain 11 4* 🇸🇪 Sweden 3 3 🇨🇭 Switzerland 4 3* 🇹🇼 Taiwan 2 2 🇹🇭 Thailand 2 2 🇹🇷 Turkey 2 2 🇦🇪 UAE 3 3 🇬🇧 UK 38 37* 🇺🇸 US 270 263 ‎464 of 509 Apple Stores Open ‎*CH: Apple Rue de Rive reclosed. ‎*ES: Stores in Madrid, Zaragoza, Valladolid, and Murcia reclosed. ‎*IT: Stores in Lombardy and Piedmont reclosed. ‎*NL: Apple Haarlem reclosed. ‎*UK: Apple Braehead reclosed. ‎Updated November 12

🗓 Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings November None Announced ‎‎Updated November 12

🟢 Initial Reopening Timeline 🇨🇳 February 14 • China • (Select Stores) 🇨🇳 March 12 • China • (All Stores) 🇰🇷 April 18 • South Korea 🇦🇹 May 5 • Austria 🇦🇺 May 7 • Australia • (Select Stores) 🇩🇪 May 11 • Germany 🇺🇸 May 11 • US • (Select Stores) 🇨🇭 May 12 • Switzerland 🇮🇹 May 19 • Italy • (Select Stores) 🇨🇦 May 20 • Canada • (Select Stores) 🇯🇵 May 27 • Japan • (Select Stores) 🇦🇺 May 28 • Australia • (All Stores) 🇸🇪 May 28 • Sweden • (Select Stores) 🇹🇭 June 1 • Thailand 🇯🇵 June 3 • Japan • (All Stores) 🇧🇪 June 4 • Belgium 🇪🇸 June 4 • Spain • (Select Stores) 🇮🇹 June 4 • Italy • (All Stores) 🇪🇸 June 8 • Spain • (All Stores) 🇹🇷 June 8 • Turkey 🇦🇪 June 8 • UAE 🇫🇷 June 9 • France 🇸🇪 June 10 • Sweden • (All Stores) 🇳🇱 June 10 • Netherlands 🇬🇧 June 15 • UK • (Select Stores) 🇸🇬 June 24 • Singapore 🇨🇦 June 29 • Canada • (All Stores) 🇬🇧 July 29 • UK • (All Stores) 🇧🇷 October 7 • Brazil • (All Stores) 🇲🇽 October 7 • Mexico • (All Stores) ‎

🔴 COVID-19 Reclosure Timeline 🇺🇸 June 20 • US • (11 Stores) AZ • FL • NC • SC 🇺🇸 June 25 • US • (7 Stores) TX 🇺🇸 June 26 • US • (14 Stores) FL 🇬🇧 June 30 • UK • (1 Store) Leicester 🇺🇸 July 1 • US • (16 Stores) FL • MS • TX • UT 🇦🇺 July 2 • AU • (1 Store) Maribyrnong 🇺🇸 July 2 • US • (30 Stores) AL • CA • GA • ID • LA • NV • OK 🇺🇸 July 4 • US • (1 Store) PA 🇺🇸 July 8 • US • (2 Stores) CA • GA 🇦🇺 July 9 • AU • (4 Stores) Victoria 🇺🇸 July 10 • US • (12 Stores) CA • MD • OH • TN 🇺🇸 July 12 • US • (1 Store) AL 🇺🇸 July 13 • US • (1 Store) CA 🇺🇸 July 15 • US • (9 Stores) CA • KS • MD • MO • VA • WI 🇺🇸 July 18 • US • (3 Stores) AR • CA • NC 🇺🇸 July 19 • US • (5 Stores) OH • TN 🇺🇸 July 22 • US • (2 Stores) CA • DC 🇺🇸 July 26 • US • (4 Stores) MO • OH • VA 🇺🇸 July 31 • US • (1 Store) CA 🇺🇸 August 1 • US • (3 Stores) AK • CA 🇺🇸 August 2 • US • (2 Stores) KY • NV 🇭🇰 August 6 • HK • (1 Store) Kowloon Tong 🇪🇸 August 7 • ES • (1 Store) Zaragoza 🇨🇦 August 7 • CA • (1 Store) QC 🇺🇸 August 10 • US • (1 Store) IN 🇺🇸 August 19 • US • (3 Stores) HI 🇪🇸 August 24 • ES • (4 Stores) Madrid 🇪🇸 September 23 • ES • (2 Stores) Valladolid • Murcia 🇬🇧 September 25 • UK • (1 Store) Manchester 🇺🇸 September 26 • US • (1 Store) WI 🇫🇷 October 4 • FR • (1 Store) Vélizy-Villacoublay 🇫🇷 October 7 • FR • (1 Store) Paris 🇬🇧 October 24 • UK • (1 Store) Cardiff 🇧🇪 October 25 • BE • (1 Store) Brussels 🇬🇧 October 26 • UK • (1 Store) Belfast 🇫🇷 October 30 • FR • (17 Stores) Various Locations 🇨🇭 November 1 • CH • (1 Store) Geneva 🇺🇸 November 4 • US • (4 Stores) UT • WI 🇺🇸 November 5 • US • (1 Store) WI 🇫🇷 November 5 • FR • (7 Stores) Various Locations 🇮🇹 November 6 • IT • (7 Stores) Lombardy • Piedmont 🇬🇧 November 7 • UK • (1 Store) Glasgow 🇳🇱 November 9 • NL • (1 Store) Haarlem ‎

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: