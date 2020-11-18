How to shop at an Apple Store this holiday season

Visiting an Apple Store looks a little bit different right now. Apple is offering new services and additional safety measures to make holiday shopping a better experience. Here’s what you should know before you visit your local store.

Apple encourages customers to shop online for no-contact delivery at home. But there’s still no better place than a physical Apple Store to check out the latest products and get expert advice.

Many Apple Stores around the world are open and offering a variety of services, but some stores may temporarily close and reopen in the interest of health and safety. Before you plan a trip, check Apple’s website to confirm your store’s status.

Watch this video to learn about the new Apple Store experience:

Additional Tips

Shop early this year and check back online for product availability at your store. New products are in high demand, so pickup and delivery dates may change unexpectedly.

For Genius Support, try the Apple Support app before making an appointment. Store capacity is limited right now and will continue to be through the busiest shopping events, like Black Friday. Apple Support online can offer a more relaxed experience for many common issues.

Shopping appointments can be reserved several days in advance. Availability is limited. If you’re unable to schedule an appointment, you may be required to wait in line or return to the store at a later date. Some locations cannot currently accept walk-in visitors.

Locations offering Express storefront service cannot accept walk-up sales. You’ll need to have an existing online order to pick up a product. Have your confirmation email and order details ready before arriving.

For help setting up a new product, schedule an Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist. You’ll receive an email to reserve an appointment when you receive your order. In-store setup options may be limited while stores have reduced capacity.

