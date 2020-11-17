Beats debuts new glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats, available from Apple starting tomorrow

Beats is out with a new variant of its popular Powerbeats headphones today in an all-new glow-in-the-dark design. The new Powerbeats were designed in collaboration with the lifestyle brand AMBUSH, making this release the first official collaboration between AMBUSH and Beats, and the first glow-in-the-dark Beats product.

In terms of features and functionality, these are the same Powerbeats that users have grown to love. They feature a wireless design with a connector cable between each earbud. Most notably for Apple users, the Powerbeats feature Apple’s H1 wireless chip for “Hey Siri” and support for the new automatic device switching features in iOS 14 and macOS 11 Big Sur.

Other features of the Powerbeats include:

Powered by the Apple H1 chip, enabling for faster setup, pairing, and switching time between iCloud devices

Eartips with four size options and Lightning to USB-A charging cable are included

Dual beamforming microphones and a speech-detecting accelerometer to target voices and filter out external noise

15-hour battery life on full charge

IPX4 rating sweat and water resistant

Includes Fast Fuel technology, a 5-minute charge gives up to 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Equipped with a rounded cable that is routed from the rear of the earhooks for a natural, ergonomic contour around the neck

You can learn more about the Powerbeats in our full coverage from March. The story this time around is the new glow-in-the-dark design, which also has practical benefits as well. The Powerbeats are designed for working out and active lifestyles, and the glow-in-the-dark design can help make you more visible to others while doing things like biking and running or walking outdoors.

Yoon Ahn, the cofounder and creative director for Tokyo-based label AMBUSH, is known for her non-traditional, unisex designs that elevate everyday objects and merge together unexpected elements of streetwear, jewelry, luxury fashion and the local subcultures of her city. With this partnership, Yoon was inspired by the creative spark that can come from your nocturnal side — especially when living in a city like Tokyo, which comes to life at night with a particular energy. ‘I live in the middle of Shibuya and I am always inspired by how the city just glows at night time,’ said Yoon. ‘I thought it would be really cool to design a product that could capture that same city energy when you’re outside late at night listening to music. This collaboration was designed for everyone who is confident, having fun, being creative and trying new things — those kids always seem to glow the brightest.’

The new Powerbeats, designed collaboration with AMBUSH, will be available to order starting tomorrow, November 18 from Apple.com, Dover Street Market, select Nordstrom stores, and Nordstrom.com for $199.95.

Check out more images of the new glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats below.























