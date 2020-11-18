M1 Mac mini teardown begs the question ‘Why isn’t it more miniature?’

- Nov. 18th 2020 12:45 pm PT

0

As Apple’s new M1 Macs have arrived to customers this week, we’ve got our first look at the internals of the company’s first desktop with Apple Silicon. The M1 Mac mini has retained the same footprint as its Intel predecessor despite it looking like much less space was needed.

The M1 Mac mini puts out some really impressive performance as Apple’s first desktop with a custom SoC. That said, there are some trade-offs like the machine losing 2 USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and the RAM no longer being user upgradeable (SSD not upgradeable either).

YouTuber Brandon Geekabit appears to have shared the first M1 Mac mini teardown and offers a nice detailed look at what’s going on in the new compact desktop.

The M1 Mac mini is disassembled roughly the same as the previous version with some TR6 screws. Notably, Brandon got the new motherboard out, it highlights how much less room the Apple Silicon internals take up.

The 2018/2020 Intel Mac mini motherboard took up most of the desktop’s casing minus the power supply, while the M1 motherboard probably takes up 30-40% less room.

Maybe with the 2nd-gen M1 Mac mini we’ll see a redesigned, much more compact form-factor.

  • Mac mini teardown
    2020 M1 Mac mini motherboard
  • 2018/2020 Intel Mac mini motherboard via iFixit

While some may be disappointed in RAM, SSD, etc. being soldered/integrated to the M1, Apple Silicon is the shift where Macs have become like iPhones and iPads. Those who value iPhone and iPad accept the trade-off of them not being user-upgradeable for the tight hardware/software and great performance.

As we’ve previously highlighted, the teardown also notes the move back to a silver casing from space gray for the new Mac mini. Take a close look below or on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac mini

Mac mini

Launched in 2005 as the first sub-$500 Mac — a key in attracting "switchers" from Windows PCs — the Mac mini (now $799 and up from the Apple Store) was most recently redesigned in late 2018.
M1

M1

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.