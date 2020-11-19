Apple releases new build of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 for select users

Apple launched macOS Big Sur to the public on November 12 with version 11.0.1. Now a week later, Apple has released a new build of 11.0.1 with likely bug fixes and performance improvements, but apparently only for select users.

Instead of debuting Big Sur with version 11, Apple launched the public release with 11.0.1 which gave it a chance to make some final updates and fixes.

Following a tough first day of macOS Big Sur downloads due to critical server issues on November 12, macOS Big Sur was widely available with build number 20B29.

Discovered by Aaron Zollo, Apple has updated the macOS 11.0.1 build to version 20B50. Aaron says it looks like you need to be updating from a pre-Big Sur version to get the new build. So the tweaks may be minor here.

We are seeing the new 20B50 macOS 11.0.1 build in the release channel on Apple’d Developer website.

macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 has been updated with a new Build number. Previously it was 20B29. It seems you have to be on a previous build to get it though just like iOS 14.2 last night. pic.twitter.com/GWC3L77JS5 — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) November 19, 2020

