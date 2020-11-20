New iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe now available to order for $129

- Nov. 20th 2020 12:11 pm PT

0

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe is now available to order. The accessory was first announced alongside the iPhone 12 lineup back in October, but it’s now available to order via the Apple Online Store for $129.

The Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 is designed to hold your device while it’s not in use. There’s a small cutout on the front that allows you to see the time on your iPhone 12’s display, as well as a leather strap at the bottom. When you need to charge your iPhone 12, you can connect a MagSafe charger to the back of the Leather Sleeve.

Here’s how Apple describes the new Leather Sleeve with MagSafe:

Enjoy the look and feel of your iPhone while still getting the protection you want with the iPhone Leather Sleeve with MagSafe.

Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk. Inside, there’s a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go.

This sleeve is made with high-quality, supple leather to protect your iPhone. Leather is a natural material and like a fine leather belt, it may show creases, marks, or a patina over time. Interaction with MagSafe accessories will leave slight imprints.

Unfortunately, we’re still awaiting the release of the MagSafe Duo Charger, which will provide a two-in-one design for charging an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

The Leather Sleeve with MagSafe is available for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you buy today, the first orders are slated to arrive in mid-December according to Apple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 includes 5G speed, an A14 Bionic chip, an edge-to-edge OLED display, and it comes in multiple color options starting at $699.
MagSafe

MagSafe

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.