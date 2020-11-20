Apple Silicon app database lists all the apps compatible with M1 Macs so far

- Nov. 20th 2020 8:25 am PT

Yesterday we saw a useful detailed list of all the games that are compatible with Apple Silicon (and is being continually updated). Now we’ve got another valuable database for all of the M1 compatible apps available so far.

Official Apple Silicon support for apps offers finely tuned efficiency and really impressive performance, but even non-supported apps running through Rosetta 2 translation run really well (which happens automatically after macOS Big Sur prompts you to download Rosetta 2 for the first time). Rosetta translation is so good that M1 Macs can even run x86 instructions faster than Intel Macs.

But in any case, especially for your most used or most critical apps, it’s exciting and important to see developers rolling out full Apple Silicon M1 Mac support.

A new resource called “Is Apple silicon ready?” has popped up on the web and includes pretty much all app categories besides games. The only confusing thing about the database is the big bold “Not yet!” response in answer to the question of the site’s name. We’d argue that even though official support will be rolling out over the coming weeks and months from third-parties, Apple Silicon is definitely ready and offers a much-improved experience even with Rosetta translation.

The Apple Silicon supported apps database features filters for categories and includes whether an app is Apple Silicon optimized, is relying on Rosetta 2 (partial or full), if the developer has announced a future build with support on the way, and the last update.

Further you can click on individual apps to get even more details:

  • Apple Silicon M1 compatible apps database
  • Apple Silicon M1 compatible apps database detailed view

Check out this useful Apple Silicon M1 compatible apps database here. You can also follow along on the Is Apple Silicon Ready? Twitter account.

Apple has also published a featured story on the Mac App Store highlighting many of the M1 compatible apps already available. And you can also head to the Mac App Store and your downloads (account bottom left > scroll down > and click the iPad & iPhone apps toggle) to see what iOS apps are available on your Mac.

