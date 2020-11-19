The Apple Silicon M1 Macs offer some seriously impressive performance across a variety of workflows. While gaming still isn’t necessarily a strong suit for macOS, the custom M1 SoC definitely brings improvements to offer a solid-enough experience for some titles, and through the lens of Apple’s entry-notebooks even an surprisingly good one. Here’s a look at all M1 Mac compatible games and associated details.

We saw an early look at gaming on the new M1 MacBook Air when reviews landed earlier this week. On its own 30+FPS isn’t impressive but when you consider The Verge’s Dieter Bohn saw 38 FPS on Shadow of the Tomb Raider with the base $999 MacBook Air, that’s big. That’s with an integrated GPU and running through the Rosetta 2 translation (i.e. not natively).

Again, these entry M1 MacBooks aren’t going to be replacing full-on gaming rigs, but they will offer a decent gaming experience on the go or anywhere around your home at a moment’s notice. In short, gaming on Macs could see some notable growth in the years ahead.

Developer and designer Thomas Schranz has put together a really helpful Google document with all of M1 Mac compatible games (h/t Will Strafach). It includes fine details like app distribution, if it’s a universal build, resolution, FPS, settings, machine tested on, external monitor support, native or using Rosetta translation, and more.

Check out the document below and share/contribute!

🎮🍎 If you wonder which games run on Apple Silicon (Apple M1) and how well: I've created this collaborative spreadsheet feel free to RT and contribute (CC0)!https://t.co/xgIzpdgzU0 pic.twitter.com/wC1gmhurxi — Thomas Schranz 🍄 (@__tosh) November 18, 2020

