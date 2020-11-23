Apple shares holiday schedule for App Store Connect, closed during Christmas week

As is tradition, Apple will be shutting down App Store Connect for the holidays in December. This year sees the same dates as past years for downtime that developers will want to plan app submissions around.

Like previous years, Apple will be shutting down App Store Connect during the week of Christmas from December 23-27. Apple shared the news on its developer site today:

The busiest season on the App Store is almost here. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the holidays, as new apps and app updates will not be accepted December 23 through 27 (Pacific Time). Please ensure time for your releases to be scheduled, submitted, and approved in advance. Other App Store Connect and developer account features will remain available.

