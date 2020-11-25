Black Friday week is upon us, and the best deals on the latest from Apple are popping up everywhere. There are plenty of discounts to go around on iPads and MacBooks with some of this year’s best prices. We’re also seeing a number of Black Friday Apple Watch deals, too. It’s been a big year for Apple’s wearable, as the new Series 6 and SE were both introduced to rave reviews. In a rather unlikely move, both are also already being heavily discounted for Black Friday. Head below for full details.

Black Friday is now live at various retailers

Black Friday is no longer just a single day. November 27 is officially this year’s biggest shopping window, but many of the best deals have already launched. That includes aggressive promotions over at Amazon, where you’ll find a new batch of discounts every morning at 3 a.m. Of course, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are all bringing their own sales to your attention this week, as well.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 6 hits new all-time low

The GPS variant of the new Apple Watch Series 6 is being discounted by as much as $69 right now. Deals start at $330, marking a new all-time low and the best we’ve seen by $19. Those interested in the higher-end cellular models can save even further, with select listings discounted by as much as $120.

Apple Watch Series 6 features an upgraded always-on Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter than previous-generation models. You can also count on the new blood oxygen sensor, as well, that will allow you to even further understand how your body behaves during exercise and the like.

Apple Watch SE discounted for Black Friday, too

Meanwhile, Apple Watch SE is being marked down by as much as $49 during Black Friday. You’ll find the best discounts on the cellular model, but GPS configurations are on sale, too.

Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the lead deal above but for much less. You’ll find a slightly slower processor on this model and no blood oxygen features. But nonetheless, it’s a great budget offer if you’re looking for an affordable Black Friday Apple Watch deal.

Series 5 sees a notable discount before Thanksgiving

Amazon is now taking $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 GPS models and $250 off the high-end cellular configurations. Select listings are now being discounted to some of the best prices yet. If you’re ready to dive in with the latest from Apple, consider saving further and going with this previous-generation model, instead. Check out the entire sale here for more.

More price drops on the way

As expected, Apple Watch Series 3 is going to be one of the hottest discounts this Black Friday. You may recall that last year it fell to $119 at Walmart from the usual $169+. However, that deal sold out almost instantly. We’re expecting the same thing to happen this year, with Amazon likely to offer that same deal at some point. So get your bookmarks ready, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter for notification as soon as it goes down.

Buy a new Apple Watch band with your savings

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

