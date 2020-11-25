Stacktrace Podcast 111: “Mini reviews, maximum reviews”

John reviews the M1 Mac mini, and Rambo reviews the iPhone 12 mini. Two “mini products” that turn out to be not very mini in terms of performance. What’s it like using an M1 Mac for tasks like iOS development, and does the iPhone 12 mini feel like a proper flagship phone in 2020?

