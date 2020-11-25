Stacktrace Podcast 111: “Mini reviews, maximum reviews”

John reviews the M1 Mac mini, and Rambo reviews the iPhone 12 mini. Two “mini products” that turn out to be not very mini in terms of performance. What’s it like using an M1 Mac for tasks like iOS development, and does the iPhone 12 mini feel like a proper flagship phone in 2020?
Sponsored by Honeybadger: Exception and uptime monitoring for application developers. Tell them 9to5Mac/Stacktrace sent you and get 30% off for 6 months.
Sponsored by Roborock: Get the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop in black for $359.99 (Reg. $599).
Download MP3
Links
- FusionCast
- Swift by Sundell Discover
- GraphQL
- Cloudflare’s GraphQL-based analytics API
- Combine
- YouTube video about testing Logic Pro X on the M1 Mac mini
- M1 Mac workaround appears to allow up to 6 external displays
- Managing dependencies using the Swift Package Manager
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel