Tweetbot updated with native support for M1 Macs, new Big Sur icon

The popular Twitter client Tweetbot is now optimized for Apple Silicon and the first M1 Macs. Plus, there’s a new Tweetbot icon to fit in with the rest of your Big Sur dock.

With support for M1 Macs, Tweetbot will run natively without translation on the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. Tweetbot is now a universal app, running natively on Intel and Apple Silicon powered Macs.

As we’ve detailed before, Apple Silicon Macs allow you to run three different types of applications on your Mac:

iPhone and iPad apps on the Mac through the Mac App Store

Rosetta 2 translation allows you to run apps made for Intel Macs on Apple Silicon, and sometimes apps perform better in Rosetta with M1 than they did with Intel, Apple says.

Universal apps are apps built for Apple Silicon and Intel processors and are downloadable from the Mac App Store or from the web.

If you’re curious, you can check which applications are native on your M1 Mac by opening the Applications folder in Finder, right-clicking on an app, and choosing “Get info.” From the info panel, you can see whether an app is universal, Intel, or solely designed for Apple Silicon.

Tweetbot is available on the Mac App Store for $9.99.

