9to5Mac Happy Hour 305: macOS Big Sur review, redesigned MacBooks, Apple Black Friday

- Nov. 26th 2020 6:21 am PT

0

This week Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss the latest Ming-Chi Kuo rumors of redesigned MacBooks and Apple Watches, our time spent with macOS Big Sur so far, Apple’s plans for Black Friday, and much more.

Sponsored by Roborock: Get the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop in black for $359.99 (Reg. $599).

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by Amazon Alexa: Get $10 off a two-pack of Sengled Smart Color-Changing Light Bulbs, only at amazon.com/happyhour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro