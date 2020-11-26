9to5Mac Happy Hour 305: macOS Big Sur review, redesigned MacBooks, Apple Black Friday

This week Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss the latest Ming-Chi Kuo rumors of redesigned MacBooks and Apple Watches, our time spent with macOS Big Sur so far, Apple’s plans for Black Friday, and much more.

Sponsored by Roborock: Get the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop in black for $359.99 (Reg. $599).

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by Amazon Alexa: Get $10 off a two-pack of Sengled Smart Color-Changing Light Bulbs, only at amazon.com/happyhour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: