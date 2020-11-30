As is to be expected, Cyber Monday is set to bring some of the best MacBook deals of the year. While there are already some great deals available right now from online retailers, the brick and mortar stores have also brought the heat with some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of their own. You’ll find all of the best MacBook (and other Mac!) Cyber Monday deals down below.

Best MacBook Cyber Monday 2020 deals that are live right now

Get a new M1 MacBook on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here, and there are lots of deals already live for you to snag. Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,449 shipped. That’s $50 under our previous mention. You can also save $300 on the 512GB model at Amazon today, bringing the price down to $2,099.

B&H also has some of the best deals we’ve seen on the new MacBooks. That retailer is taking $150 off select MacBook Air models, and launched its annual Cyber Monday Apple sale this morning with the new 13-inch MacBook Air M1/8GB/256GB for $899.

Wondering if the base MacBook Air is powerful enough for you? We wrote an extensive story on that, but the short answer is “yes” for most people:

I think the clear answer is that, for the vast majority of people, even for those who lean on the “professional” side of laptop multitasking with several apps and a dozen browser tabs and multiple types of media playing at the same time, the base models of these computers with 8GB of RAM are going to be enough.

More Mac and MacBook deals

For more deals that aren’t so much MacBook but are definitely Mac, Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1-powered entry-level Mac mini for $669.99 shipped as well as the entry-level Apple 21-.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB for $999.97 shipped.

Woot is also out with some great Cyber Monday deals, including 16-inch MacBook Pro: from $1,850 (Orig. $2,399+).

More deals roundups:

Cyber Monday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Cyber Friday deals, news and ad leaks over at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: